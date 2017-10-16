Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Returning to practice Wednesday

Bridgewater (knee) will begin practicing Wednesday but won't be removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list immediately, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "He'll stay on the PUP list until he's ready to play," coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday. "He hasn't practiced in 14 months, so we're not going to (overdo it) Wednesday."

The Vikings can take up to three weeks before they have to either activate Bridgewater to the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve for the rest of the season. The latter would only happen in the event of a major setback, as the Vikings could seriously use Bridgewater's help while there's so much uncertainty surrounding Sam Bradford (knee). Tomasson speculates that Bridgewater could be held out the next two weeks and then activated for games after the Vikings' Week 9 bye. His role upon returning will depend upon his own performance in practice and Case Keenum's performance in games, in addition to Bradford's health. Keenum remains the best best to start Sunday's game against the Ravens.