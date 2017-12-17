Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Throws pick on first pass
Bridgewater had an incompletion and an interception on two pass attempts in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Bengals.
Bridgewater came in as a late-game replacement for Case Keenum, who bounced back from a down outing in a Week 14 loss to Carolina to complete 20 of 23 passes for 236 yards and two scores in Sunday's blowout win. Bridgewater's first regular-season pass attempt since 2015 went for an interception when a high throw bounced off Jerick McKinnon's hands and fell into the lap of a defender. Given how well Keenum has been playing, Bridgewater is unlikely to see field again this season unless his teammate gets injured or the Vikings are involved in another massively lopsided contest. There's also some chance the Vikings will be locked in as the No. 2 seed entering Week 17, in which case Bridgewater might get a shot to start against the Bears.
