Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Uncertain to start upon returning

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that Bridgewater (knee) isn't necessarily guaranteed to start for the team once the quarterback is activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, Jeremy Bregman of NFL.com reports. "I haven't decided that yet," Zimmer said, regarding who would start at quarterback for the VIkings when Bridgewater returns. "We'll continue to take it one day at a time. Just see where [Bridgewater] is at, where the team is at, how Case [Keenum] is doing. The whole deal."

With Bridgewater's knee apparently presenting few complications since he resumed practicing Oct. 18, Zimmer noted that the team is "prepared" to activate the signal caller ahead ahead of their Week 10 matchup with Washington. Given that Keenum has admirably guided the Vikings to a 6-2 record amid the season-long absence of Bridgewater and the absence of Sam Bradford (knee) for all but two games, there's reason to believe that Zimmer will elect to maintain the status quo coming out of the team's bye week. That would allow Bridgewater to get some more practice time under his belt and remain sharp in the event that Keenum regresses or succumbs to an injury that would pave the way for a change at quarterback.