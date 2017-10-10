Play

Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Will be reexamined next week

The Vikings will reevaluate Bridgewater on Oct. 16, at which point it could be determined if he's ready to return to practice, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Bridgewater appears to be nearing the end of a long recovery process from the gruesome left knee injury he suffered in August 2016, which required the quarterback to undergo surgery to address a dislocated kneecap, ACL tear and additional ligament damage. Though Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has remained steadfast in his belief that Bridgewater will rejoin the active roster at some point in 2017, it's unclear if the 2014 first-round pick will ever be the same player following an extensive rehab from a debilitating injury. If Bridgewater's surgeon clears him for practice, the Vikings would activate him from the Physically Unable to Perform list and have three weeks to determine whether to move him to the 53-man roster or to end his season by shuttling him to injured reserve. Given the uncertain health of incumbent starter Sam Bradford (knee), Bridgewater could make a push for the No. 1 gig if he shows limited rustiness upon returning to practice, though high-performing Case Keenum still lingers as another roadblock in Bridgewater's move up the depth chart.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 6 Rankings Review

    With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...