Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Will be reexamined next week

The Vikings will reevaluate Bridgewater on Oct. 16, at which point it could be determined if he's ready to return to practice, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Bridgewater appears to be nearing the end of a long recovery process from the gruesome left knee injury he suffered in August 2016, which required the quarterback to undergo surgery to address a dislocated kneecap, ACL tear and additional ligament damage. Though Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has remained steadfast in his belief that Bridgewater will rejoin the active roster at some point in 2017, it's unclear if the 2014 first-round pick will ever be the same player following an extensive rehab from a debilitating injury. If Bridgewater's surgeon clears him for practice, the Vikings would activate him from the Physically Unable to Perform list and have three weeks to determine whether to move him to the 53-man roster or to end his season by shuttling him to injured reserve. Given the uncertain health of incumbent starter Sam Bradford (knee), Bridgewater could make a push for the No. 1 gig if he shows limited rustiness upon returning to practice, though high-performing Case Keenum still lingers as another roadblock in Bridgewater's move up the depth chart.