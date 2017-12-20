Vikings' Terence Newman: Grabs first INT of season
Newman recorded one solo tackle, two pass breakups and one interception Sunday against the Bengals.
This was Newman's first interception since Week 3 of the 2016 season. The veteran corner doesn't often play full workloads, as he logged just 36 of 55 possible defensive snaps Sunday. Newman has just two tackles in his last four games, so although this was a nice showing, don't expect a replication in Week 16 against the Packers.
More News
-
Vikings' Terence Newman: Begins season as slot corner•
-
Vikings' Terence Newman: Likely to move to backup role•
-
Vikings' Terence Newman: Signs contract with Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Terence Newman: Active Thursday•
-
Vikings' Terence Newman: Full participant in Tuesday's practice•
-
Vikings' Terence Newman: Inactive Thursday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.