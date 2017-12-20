Newman recorded one solo tackle, two pass breakups and one interception Sunday against the Bengals.

This was Newman's first interception since Week 3 of the 2016 season. The veteran corner doesn't often play full workloads, as he logged just 36 of 55 possible defensive snaps Sunday. Newman has just two tackles in his last four games, so although this was a nice showing, don't expect a replication in Week 16 against the Packers.