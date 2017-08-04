Vikings' Terence Newman: Likely to move to backup role
Newman appears set to be used as a backup or third-cornerback role with Trae Waynes moving into the starting lineup opposite Xavier Rhodes, ESPN reports.
Newman could battle Mackensie Alexander for the slot cornerback role, but most of the talk appears to be that Newman will move to a reserve role. However, neither Alexander nor Waynes are established enough as starters that Newman couldn't take over a larger role if either struggle.
