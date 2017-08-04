Newman appears set to be used as a backup or third-cornerback role with Trae Waynes moving into the starting lineup opposite Xavier Rhodes, ESPN reports.

Newman could battle Mackensie Alexander for the slot cornerback role, but most of the talk appears to be that Newman will move to a reserve role. However, neither Alexander nor Waynes are established enough as starters that Newman couldn't take over a larger role if either struggle.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories