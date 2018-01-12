Head coach Mike Zimmer said Newman (foot) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Newman was also a limited participant in Wednesday's practice before entirely sitting out Thursday's session. If he isn't able to play Sunday, Mackensie Alexander would presumably gobble up the majority of snaps as the primary nickel cornerback.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories