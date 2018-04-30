Vikings' Terence Newman: Returns to Minnesota
Newman agreed to a contract to return to Minnesota for 2018, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Newman played in every game for the Vikings last season, logging 560 defensive reps in the process as he split time with Mackensie Alexander in the nickel cornerback role. He may have a reduced role at age 40 and with the Vikings taking Mike Hughes with the 30th pick in the 2018 NFL draft, however.
