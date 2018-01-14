Vikings' Terence Newman: Will play Sunday
Newman (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Newman was limited in practice throughout the week as he dealt with a minor foot injury, but the 39-year-old cornerback will be able to play in the divisional round. Expect Mackensie Alexander to provide depth at the nickel spot as well.
