Newman would like to play another season, Ben Goessling of The Star Tribune reports. "I want to have an opportunity to play for a Super Bowl Championship," Newman said Thursday. "I want to get over that hurdle. That was my first NFC championship I've played in, in 15 years. I've never made it past the divisional round. I've never been to a championship game. I want to be able to have an opportunity to win a ring. It's that simple."

Newman will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason so he has the opportunity to go where he pleases, in his case wherever he feels he has the best chance to win a ring. According to the veteran cornerback, who will be 40 next season, money is not the objective of his next deal. Newman played in every game for the Vikings last season, logging 560 defensive reps in the process, so there is clearly something left in the tank for the oldest cornerback in the league.