Jackson (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Chicago, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Jackson ended the week with back-to-back full practices, and his lack of an injury designation indicates that he has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's NFC North clash. He was unable to play against the Ravens in Week 10, so his return in Week 11 means less defensive snaps will be available in the secondary for Fabian Moreau, Jay Ward and Tavierre Thomas.