Vikings' Theo Jackson: Limited by neck issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (neck) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Jackson was sidelined with a concussion in Week 10, but he has played the last two games. It's unclear if his neck injury will threaten his status in Week 13 for a matchup against the Seahawks.
