Jackson (toe) took part in OTAs on Tuesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Jackson missed the final two games of 2023 with a toe issue, but he appears to have fully recovered from the injury and was participating in drills Tuesday with fellow safeties Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus. Jackson logged 381 snaps -- 123 on defense, 258 on special teams -- over 15 games last season, recording 21 tackles (14 solo) and one interception. He re-signed with Minnesota on a one-year, $985,000 contract in February.