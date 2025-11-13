Vikings' Theo Jackson: Practices in full Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jackson was unable to clear the league's concussion protocol ahead of the Vikings' Week 10 loss to the Ravens. His ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that he is progressing through the five-step protocol, but he'll need to be evaluated by an independent neurologist before being cleared to play against the Bears on Sunday.
