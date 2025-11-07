Jackson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Jackson was placed in concussion protocol following Sunday's Week 9 victory over the Lions. The 27-year-old logged a limited practice Thursday and full practice Friday looking for a chance to suit up for Sunday's game. If he is unable to play, another defensive back will have to take over the slot corner role. With Jeff Okudah (concussion) out, Tavierre Thomas, Jay Ward, and Dwight McGlothern are all candidates for the role.