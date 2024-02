The Vikings re-signed Jackson (toe) on Wednesday.

Jackson was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, and the two sides quickly came together on a new deal. The 2022 sixth-rounder played in 15 games for Minnesota last season, seeing 126 snaps on defense and another 260 on special teams, finishing with 21 tackles (14 solo) and one interception. He missed the final two games of 2023 with a toe injury.