Vikings' Theo Jackson: Ruled out with neck issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Jackson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but ultimately will not be able to suit up for Sunday's contest. The starting slot cornerback will miss his second game of the season, and Fabien Moreau will likely get the start in his absence.
