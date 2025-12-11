Vikings' Theo Jackson: Upgrades to full participation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Jackson upgraded to full participation after being limited in practice Wednesday. The safety has been cleared of the injury designation that forced him to miss consecutive weeks, and he is good to go for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys. His return means diminished opportunities for Fabian Moreau and Jay Ward, who shared snaps at slot cornerback in Jackson's absence.