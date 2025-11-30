Vikings' Theo Jackson: Won't play Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jackson (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Jackson was able to play through a neck injury in Weeks 11 and 12, but the fourth-year safety has not been cleared to play in Sunday's road game. Tavierre Thomas and Fabian Moreau are the top candidates to see more snaps at the slot corner position in Jackson's absence.
