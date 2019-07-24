Vikings' Tiano Pupungatoa: Inks deal with Vikings

Pupungatoa secured an undisclosed contract with the Vikings on Monday.

Pupungatoa suiting up during rookie minicamp for the Vikings on a tryout basis, and will get his shot for training camp. The South Dakota State product started at left guard beginning in 2016, and started 38 of 39 games over the duration of his college career.

