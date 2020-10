Davis had one total tackle and played 11 of the defense's 54 snaps in Sunday's loss at Seattle.

Davis started at strong-side linebacker, but the Vikings rarely had three linebackers on the field. Eric Kendricks and Eric Wilson stay on the field in nickel and dime packages, leaving Davis with little playing time. However, Davis looks to have emerged as the No. 3 linebacker after the season-ending injury to Anthony Barr.