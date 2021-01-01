site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-todd-davis-good-to-go-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Todd Davis: Good to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Davis (ribs) was a full participant in practice Friday and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Lions.
Davis logged limited practice sessions earlier in the week, but he'll be available Sunday to provide depth at linebacker during Eric Kendricks' (calf) continued absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read