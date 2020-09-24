Davis signed a one-year deal with the Vikings on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Davis was a starter for the past four seasons in Denver, most recently racking up a career-best 134 combined tackles in the 2019 campaign -- his second consecutive 100-tackle season. His release was largely a cap-related move, so signing the 28-year-old could pay huge dividends for a Minnesota team looking to add linebacker depth following the loss of Anthony Barr (pectoral). It's unclear if Davis will be active for Week 3 against Tennessee given the extremely short turnaround, but he's still a player that could end up on the IDP radar in the near future.