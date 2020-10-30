Davis (illness) tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will not suit up for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Davis' placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list paves the way for rookie Troy Dye (foot) to start against the Packers if he's officially activated from IR. The Vikings don't usually field three linebackers at once, with Eric Kendricks and Eric Wilson occupying near every-down roles, so Davis' absence may not have the defensive impact that losing a starter normally would.