Vikings' Tom Compton: Forced to leave Sunday's game
Compton (knee) left Sunday's game against the Bears in the second half, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.
Compton suffered an MCL sprain in Week 7, causing him to miss the next few games before being deemed ready to play Sunday, though his knee was still clearly giving him trouble. It remains to be seen if the left guard will be healthy enough to go against the Packers, but he seemed optimistic about his status, per the report. Danny Isidora is expected to see an increased workload if Compton is inactive again.
