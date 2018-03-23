Play

Compton signed a contract with the Vikings on Thursday, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.

Compton spent last season with the Bears, starting five games at both left and right guard. Before that he spent three seasons with the Redskins and will now be reunited with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Because of his versatility, Compton figures to compete for a starting role on the offensive line this season.

