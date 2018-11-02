Compton (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Compton suffered an MCL sprain Week 7 so it's unsurprising for him to need a couple weeks without game action. The 29-year-old will hopefully be ready for a return against the Bears in Week 11, following the Vikings' Week 10 bye. Danny Isidora should continue to start at left guard in his absence.

