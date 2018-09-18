Johnson signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Johnson was released by the Seahawks last week, who hoped to re-sign him. Minnesota swooped in and claimed Johnson, adding the veteran defensive tackle to an already-sturdy front seven. Johnson will serve as a backup to Linval Joseph, and could earn a rotational defensive role after learning the Vikings' playbook.

