Johnson recorded 32 combined tackles and two sacks during the 2017 season.

Johnson started at defensive tackle for the Vikings, clogging up holes and contributing to a Minnesota run defense that ranked second in the NFL. The veteran nearly doubled his tackle output from 2016 and did not miss any games due to injury. The 33-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and should find a role as a run-stopper somewhere if he wishes.