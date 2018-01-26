Vikings' Tom Johnson: Racks up 32 tackles in 2017
Johnson recorded 32 combined tackles and two sacks during the 2017 season.
Johnson started at defensive tackle for the Vikings, clogging up holes and contributing to a Minnesota run defense that ranked second in the NFL. The veteran nearly doubled his tackle output from 2016 and did not miss any games due to injury. The 33-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and should find a role as a run-stopper somewhere if he wishes.
