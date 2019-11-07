Waynes (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Waynes was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle issue sustained Week 9, but Thursday's lack of participation doesn't appear to be related to his health. Coach Mike Zimmer said that he expects Waynes to play Sunday against the Cowboys, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic. It'll bode well for the starting cornerback's availability if he returns to practice in some capacity Friday.

