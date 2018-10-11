Waynes had made it through the league concussion protocol and expects to retake the field Sunday against the Cardinals, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Waynes missed last Sunday's game after being knocked out of Week 4's contest with a concussion. Fortunately, it appears he's doing much better this week and he should be expected to slot in opposite Xavier Rhodes. Waynes owns 11 tackles (10 solo) through four appearances this season an will look to build on that mark Sunday.