Waynes is dealing with a sore shoulder, Matthew Coller of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Waynes left Thursday's preseason opener with the shoulder injury after a hit on the Bills' Sammy Watkins, but it appears as though there is little concern over it. The Vikings will likely continue to exercise caution with the defensive back throughout the preseason, but the soreness should have no longterm implications.

