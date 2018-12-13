Coach Mike Zimmer said that he expects Waynes (concussion) to play against the Dolphins on Sunday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Waynes sustained a concussion during Monday's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks, and appears to be progressing well in his recovery. The starting cornerback will need to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol before retaking the field, but appears to be trending towards suiting up against the Dolphins on Sunday.