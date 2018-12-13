Vikings' Trae Waynes: Expected to play Week 15
Coach Mike Zimmer said that he expects Waynes (concussion) to play against the Dolphins on Sunday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Waynes sustained a concussion during Monday's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks, and appears to be progressing well in his recovery. The starting cornerback will need to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol before retaking the field, but appears to be trending towards suiting up against the Dolphins on Sunday.
