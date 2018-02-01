Play

Waynes racked up 65 tackles, one sack, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions across 16 games in 2017.

Waynes sees a lot of action playing opposite 2017 first-team All-Pro Xavier Rhodes, as opposing offenses tend not to throw the latter's way. While Waynes has largely struggled in that role the past couple of seasons, the 2015 first-rounder looked to have turned a corner during the second half of the 2017 campaign. In fact, his performance is likely a big reason why the Vikings ultimately finished the year as the NFL's top-ranked defense. Reality aside, Waynes' development has yet to make waves in fantasy formats, rendering him unworthy of IDP consideration ahead of the 2018 season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories