Waynes racked up 65 tackles, one sack, 11 pass breakups and two interceptions across 16 games in 2017.

Waynes sees a lot of action playing opposite 2017 first-team All-Pro Xavier Rhodes, as opposing offenses tend not to throw the latter's way. While Waynes has largely struggled in that role the past couple of seasons, the 2015 first-rounder looked to have turned a corner during the second half of the 2017 campaign. In fact, his performance is likely a big reason why the Vikings ultimately finished the year as the NFL's top-ranked defense. Reality aside, Waynes' development has yet to make waves in fantasy formats, rendering him unworthy of IDP consideration ahead of the 2018 season.