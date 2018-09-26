Vikings' Trae Waynes: Full participant Tuesday
Waynes (ankle) fully participated in Tuesday's practice.
Waynes seems on track to play Thursday after returning to practice as a full participant. The Vikings' cornerback injured his ankle in Sunday's game and underwent an MRI that ultimately revealed no structural damage. Minnesota will need Waynes if they want to slow down Jared Goff and the Rams' offense in any capacity on Thursday night.
