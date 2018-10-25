Vikings' Trae Waynes: Grabs first interception in win
Waynes recorded three tackles and four passes defensed, including one interception, in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Waynes' four passes defensed more than doubled his season total in the category, and his interception was his first of the year. His play is huge for the Vikings, who are down Mike Hughes (knee) for the season and may be without Xavier Rhodes (foot) in Week 8. Waynes will look to maintain his momentum against the Drew Brees-led Saints' offense Sunday.
