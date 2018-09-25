Waynes (ankle) was a limited participant at Monday's practice.

There is some optimism for Waynes' prospects of playing in Thursday's contest given the limited activity at practice. While it would be more reassuring had he been able to avoid any limitations, it's still a good sign to see Waynes moving around just one day after sustaining the ankle injury. Nothing seems set in stone, but Tuesday and Wednesday could bring about a better idea of where he stands.

More News
Our Latest Stories