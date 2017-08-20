Vikings' Trae Waynes: Limited at Sunday's practice
Waynes (shoulder) was a limited participant at Sunday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Although Waynes isn't quite ready to jump back into every aspect of practice, it's encouraging to see him return the field. The Vikings are counting on Waynes to lead the Minnesota secondary and he'll have to remain healthy if he can deliver. Don't be surprised if the Vikings hold Waynes out of the remaining preseason games the team has left as a precautionary measure.
More News
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Dealing with sore shoulder•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Expected to move to starting role•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Active Saturday•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Full participant Thursday•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Ruled out against Indianapolis•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...