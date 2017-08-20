Waynes (shoulder) was a limited participant at Sunday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Although Waynes isn't quite ready to jump back into every aspect of practice, it's encouraging to see him return the field. The Vikings are counting on Waynes to lead the Minnesota secondary and he'll have to remain healthy if he can deliver. Don't be surprised if the Vikings hold Waynes out of the remaining preseason games the team has left as a precautionary measure.