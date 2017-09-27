Vikings' Trae Waynes: Nabs first interception
Waynes had four tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Buccaneers.
It was Waynes' first interception of the season and fourth in his career, and he also had his first pass breakup of the season. The interception came on a deep pass intended for DeSean Jackson in the second quarter as the Vikings defense stifled Jameis Winston throughout the first half.
