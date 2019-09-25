Waynes had eight solo tackles in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Raiders.

The return of Mike Hughes saw Waynes play just 47 defensive snaps. He played 76 snaps on defense the week prior when Hughes was still inactive. Despite the dip in usage, Waynes turned in a solid performance versus Oakland, finishing Sunday's contest with the second-most tackles on the Vikings, trailing only linebacker Eric Wilson.

