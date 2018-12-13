Waynes (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Waynes' full practice session comes following a report from Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the fourth-year pro is expected to suit up against the Dolphins on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether Waynes has cleared the league-mandated concussion protocol, as he may still have to be cleared by an independent neurologist, but he appears on track to start Week 15.

