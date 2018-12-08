Waynes (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Seattle.

It's a discouraging development after coach Mike Zimmer suggested Friday that Waynes would likely play. There's a chance Minnesota could be erring on the side of caution here. Regardless, Waynes' absence means the Vikings will lean on the likes of Holton Hill and Mackensie Alexander to get the job done opposite Xavier Rhodes.

