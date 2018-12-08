Vikings' Trae Waynes: Ruled out for Monday
Waynes (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Seattle.
It's a discouraging development after coach Mike Zimmer suggested Friday that Waynes would likely play. There's a chance Minnesota could be erring on the side of caution here. Regardless, Waynes' absence means the Vikings will lean on the likes of Holton Hill and Mackensie Alexander to get the job done opposite Xavier Rhodes.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...