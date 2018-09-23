Waynes (ankle) will have an MRI on his injured ankle Monday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Waynes suffered the ankle injury during Sunday's 27-6 loss to Buffalo. The severity of the star cornerback's injury should be disclosed in the beginning of Week 4, but if Waynes were to miss a significant amount of time it would be a large blow to the Viking's defense. Mike Hughes will serve as Minnesota's starting left cornerback until Waynes is able to return to health.