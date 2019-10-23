Vikings' Trae Waynes: Secures first interception
Waynes had four tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 42-30 win over the Lions.
Matthew Stafford compiled 364 yards and four touchdowns against the Vikings on Sunday, but Waynes was able to secure his first interception of the season with about one minute to go, allowing the Vikings to finish the game with a few knee-downs. The 27-year-old has 28 tackles (27 solo) and five passes defensed in seven games.
