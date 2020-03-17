Vikings' Trae Waynes: Set to join Bengals
The Bengals are signing Waynes to a three-year, $42 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft logged 58 tackles and a pick in 14 games with the Vikings last season. With Waynes set to join the Bengals' secondary, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic suggests that Cincinnati may now elect to part ways with Dre Kirkpatrick.
