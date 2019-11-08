Vikings' Trae Waynes: Should play Sunday
Waynes (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Waynes is officially listed as questionable and has been away from the team the last couple days due to a family issue, but he's still expected to be ready to go Sunday. Assuming he suits up, the 27-year-old will start at cornerback opposite Xavier Rhodes, per usual.
