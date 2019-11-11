Vikings' Trae Waynes: Should return Week 11
Coach Mike Zimmer expects Waynes (ankle) to suit up Week 11 against the Broncos.
The Vikings allowed Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup to run wild without Waynes in the fold, racking up 15 catches for 223 yards and two scores. Mike Hughes showed potential as a placeholder, but it'll help to have Waynes opposite Xavier Rhodes as the team makes its playoff push.
