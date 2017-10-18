Vikings' Trae Waynes: Snags second interception
Waynes racked up six solo tackles and an interception Sunday against the Packers.
Waynes' interception was impressive, but it was against an inexperienced Brett Hundley with just 21 seconds left in a two possession game. Still, Waynes is on pace to eclipse his career-high 50 tackles, as he currently has 37 tackles (32 solo) on the season.
More News
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Nabs first interception•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Records 11 tackles in Monday's win•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Absent from injury report•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Limited at Sunday's practice•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Dealing with sore shoulder•
-
Vikings' Trae Waynes: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...