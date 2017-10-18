Play

Waynes racked up six solo tackles and an interception Sunday against the Packers.

Waynes' interception was impressive, but it was against an inexperienced Brett Hundley with just 21 seconds left in a two possession game. Still, Waynes is on pace to eclipse his career-high 50 tackles, as he currently has 37 tackles (32 solo) on the season.

