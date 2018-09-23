Vikings' Trae Waynes: Suffers ankle injury
Waynes is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to an ankle injury.
Waynes has been replaced by Mike Hughes, who will serve as Minnesota's starting left cornerback as long as Waynes remains sidelined. If Waynes is unable to return to the field, look for an update on the 26-year-old's health after the game.
