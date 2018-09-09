Vikings' Trae Waynes: Suffers knee injury
Waynes is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a knee injury.
Waynes has removed his helmet and is watching from the sidelines, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. As long as Waynes is sidelined, Mike Hughes and Marcus Sherels will replace him opposite Xavier Rhodes.
